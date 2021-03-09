UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of NYSE APR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Apria Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.