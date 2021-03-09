UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Sells $368,819.22 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22.

Scott T. Bravata also recently made the following trade(s):

UFPI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,682. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

