UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Sells $368,819.22 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

