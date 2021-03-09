UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Sells $368,819.22 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UFP Industries stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.62.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.