Ultiledger (ULT) One Day Volume Hits $141,100.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $31.13 million and $141,100.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.