Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.09. Approximately 513,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 532,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

