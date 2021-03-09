Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 41.50 (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,076 ($27.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,952.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,083.09.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.