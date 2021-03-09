Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells $362,070.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44.

On Thursday, January 7th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,247. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

