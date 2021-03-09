UMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $25.12 or 0.00046721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $80.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00075442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00076946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00506076 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,742,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,166,666 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.