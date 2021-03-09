UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.98

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 75000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.