Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.00

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

