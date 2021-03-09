UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.86

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.86 and last traded at $255.70, with a volume of 1836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.