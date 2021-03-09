Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £115.35 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,845 ($50.24) per share, with a total value of £115.35 ($150.71).

LON ULVR traded up GBX 24.02 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,914.02 ($51.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,884,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,060.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,443.78. The company has a market capitalization of £102.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,708.18 ($61.51).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

