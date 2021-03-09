Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

