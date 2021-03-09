Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $209.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.