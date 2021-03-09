uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.57% of uniQure worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 137,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $8,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in uniQure by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,893. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

