Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Hits $17.10 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $17.10 billion and $871.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $32.81 or 0.00060337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,213,789 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

