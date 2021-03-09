United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

