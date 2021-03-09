United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.32. 14,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

