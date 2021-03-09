UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

