UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.10 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

