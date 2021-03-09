Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,333 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $6.06 on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 157,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,901. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

