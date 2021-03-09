Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.75 and last traded at $98.05. Approximately 5,717,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,813,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,087,955 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

