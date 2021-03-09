Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

UNVR opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 152,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

