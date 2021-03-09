Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Universal Display worth $63,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Shares of OLED opened at $189.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

