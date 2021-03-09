Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $189.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.