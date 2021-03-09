uPlexa Hits Market Cap of $529,483.04 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $529,483.04 and $2,834.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,624,726,628 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

