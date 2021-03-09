Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 5,156,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,108,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

