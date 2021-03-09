Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 5,156,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,108,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
