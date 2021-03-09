US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.83

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 2327391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,335 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

