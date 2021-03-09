US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.83

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 2327391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.
USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,335 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $86,143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
