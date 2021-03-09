USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.94 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $8.94 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.80 or 0.03364321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,110,866,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,690,043 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

