USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001893 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.19 million and $1.87 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00508824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00069654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00516182 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.