USDK Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $181.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00497575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00066539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00467397 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

