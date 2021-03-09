USDx stablecoin (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,284.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.89 or 0.00985332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00344588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011835 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

