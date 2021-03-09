USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

