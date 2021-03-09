Utrust Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $197.05 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.