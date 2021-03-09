UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Up 15.4%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 211,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 288,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.