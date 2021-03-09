V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

