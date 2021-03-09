V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 314.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

