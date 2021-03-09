V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 187.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

