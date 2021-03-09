V-ID 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

