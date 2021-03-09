V-ID 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
