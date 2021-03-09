V-ID Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
