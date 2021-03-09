Vai Reaches Market Cap of $151.18 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $151.18 million and $5.34 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00452512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.43 or 0.00462348 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 152,088,218 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

