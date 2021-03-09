Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $4.89 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $131.79 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00076660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00514093 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 155,154,831 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

