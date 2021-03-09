Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $308.47 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $322.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 270.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

