Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 37,005 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 428.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.71. 24,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.24 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

