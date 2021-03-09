Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 606.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.17. 313,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,565,897. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

