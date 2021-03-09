Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 157,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

