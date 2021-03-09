Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $134.45. 72,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,782. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

