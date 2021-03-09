Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 470.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

