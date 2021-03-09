Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,531 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

