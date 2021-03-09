Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,976 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,619.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $608.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.